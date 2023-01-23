Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,901. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.70. 106,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

