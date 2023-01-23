Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,134 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.01. 935,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,854. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

