Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.27. 738,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

