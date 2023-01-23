Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock remained flat at $70.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

