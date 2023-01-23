Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,759 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.26. 1,036,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751,246. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

