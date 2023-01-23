SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

