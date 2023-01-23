Spectrum Equity Management Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Momentive Global comprises about 0.2% of Spectrum Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.