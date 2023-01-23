Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

