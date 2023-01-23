Steem Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $83.80 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,125.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00391133 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014960 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00764161 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00098618 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00580201 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00194390 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,184,990 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
