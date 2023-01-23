Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $68.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.