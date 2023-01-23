Stifel Nicolaus Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $113.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

