StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NBY stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.