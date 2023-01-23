StockNews.com Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HI opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

