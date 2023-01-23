Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.87 or 0.07209214 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077903 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030298 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058838 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011109 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025341 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,353,537 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.