Strike Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $45.11 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $12.77 or 0.00056150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,533,279 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

