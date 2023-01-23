Substratum (SUB) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 117.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $378,403.30 and $1.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00225670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00045466 USD and is down -53.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $124.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

