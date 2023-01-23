Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 0.0 %

SUN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. 658,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,617. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.