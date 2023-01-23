Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells $3,119,192.72 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $71.98 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

