Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 28008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,340 shares of company stock worth $2,629,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

