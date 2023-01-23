SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.61.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SIVB opened at $293.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.26. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

