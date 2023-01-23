SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 16386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of SVF Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,331,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment by 48.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,840,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,394 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of SVF Investment by 406.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,515,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,438,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 663,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

