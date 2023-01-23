Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and $2.52 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,113,426,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,772,072,233 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

