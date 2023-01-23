Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of SY1 opened at €105.00 ($114.13) on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.36.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

