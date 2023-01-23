Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.13. 4,407,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,812,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

