Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Synopsys worth $144,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,582. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.