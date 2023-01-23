Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,436 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $44,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sysco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 282,518 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.81. 227,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

