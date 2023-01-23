T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TROW stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 260,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,605. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $162.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

