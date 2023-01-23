T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

