Tellor Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $38.11 million and $10.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $16.25 or 0.00070265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00413455 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.89 or 0.29021494 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587981 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,345,628 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.