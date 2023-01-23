Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III Acquires 69,739 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 69,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,347.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,870,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,675,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87.

NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.83. 446,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,819. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

