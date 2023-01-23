Terra Classic Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $151.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009962 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021210 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005660 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001960 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,200,930,131 coins and its circulating supply is 5,965,958,402,182 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
