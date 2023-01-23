TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $226.18 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $226.18 million and $15.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00078835 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058913 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011493 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025246 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000206 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,384,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,107,077 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
