Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $30.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005719 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,903,324 coins and its circulating supply is 924,485,676 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.