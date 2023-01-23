Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $29.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009879 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005600 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,903,324 coins and its circulating supply is 924,485,676 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

