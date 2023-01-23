The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.99. 20,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.