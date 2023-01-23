The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.50.

NYSE THG opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

