The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $65,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $156.39. 275,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.