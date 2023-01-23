The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

