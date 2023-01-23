The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.6% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 50,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

