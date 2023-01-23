The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,227. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

