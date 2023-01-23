Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.99 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $236.90 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00225774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02330837 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,612,365.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

