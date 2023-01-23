Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0328

Threshold (T) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $328.33 million and approximately $136.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00223183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02401607 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $14,982,776.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.