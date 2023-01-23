Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Tidewater worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,389. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at $90,086,902.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

