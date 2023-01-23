Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 2,803,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,632,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

