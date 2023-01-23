Torray LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Torray LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,113,000 after acquiring an additional 166,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.85. 85,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $154.46. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

