Torray LLC Buys 4,620 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

HALO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,391. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

