Torray LLC Buys 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

LMT stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.34. The company had a trading volume of 91,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,396. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $365.34 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.76.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

