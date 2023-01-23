Torray LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Torray LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,688. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,773. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.