Torray LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.3% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,509 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,464. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.35 on Monday, hitting $788.03. 28,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $831.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

