Torray LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Torray LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.04. 32,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,402. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

